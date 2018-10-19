US brand Everlane pledges to go plastic-free by 2021

US brand Everlane is taking a step towards a more sustainable future for its label after pledging to remove all virgin plastic from its business by 2021. The label also announced the introduction of a new material - aptly named ‘ReUse’ - made from recycled plastic bottles.

ReNew is being launched this month in the form of a 13-piece outerwear collection for both men and women, priced between 55-198 US dollars. The collection will include anoraks, fleeces, parkas,and puffers.

Everlane sources its recycled plastic bottles from a factory in Taiwan, but is in the process of researching other recycling factories in the United States and other parts of the world. The primary goal of the move is to cut down on the production of new plastic for Everlane’s packaging, but the brand hopes to eventually completely replace the use of petroleum-based fabrics nylon and polyester by 2021.

The announcement on Thursday comes as fashion brands are feeling increasing pressure to become greener, as the issue of sustainability becomes more and more present in the landscape of the industry.

