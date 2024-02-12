Usher drops Super Bowl collection with Mitchell & Ness

The NFL has dropped an apparel collection with eight-time Grammy winner Usher and sportswear brand Mitchell & Ness following the singer’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11.

The limited edition six-piece collection features new custom graphics across a football jersey, a coaches jacket, T-shirts, hoodies, and crewneck sweatshirts designed to reflect Usher’s “dynamic persona and love for the vibrant world of entertainment”.

Highlights include the Usher Event Night T-shirt featuring a multi-coloured football helmet alongside a golden microphone and fireworks, while the Usher Crew features football motifs and Usher's famous diamond-studded 'U' necklace.

NFL x Mitchell & Ness x Usher apparel for Super Bowl LVIII Credits: Mitchell & Ness

Eli Kumekpor, chief executive at Mitchell & Ness, said in a statement: "Mitchell & Ness is thrilled to partner with the NFL and Usher in celebration of the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. As a brand deeply rooted in sports culture, we recognize the unique position we hold at the intersection of sport, culture, and lifestyle.

“This collaboration with Usher embodies that ethos, bringing together the best of both worlds to create a collection that resonates with fans of music and sports alike."

The collection is available on Mitchell & Ness' official website and Fanatics. Prices range from 55 to 160 US dollars.

NFL x Mitchell & Ness x Usher apparel for Super Bowl LVIII Credits: Mitchell & Ness