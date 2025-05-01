V&A East commissions Robyn Lynch to design uniforms

Irish-born, London-based menswear designer Robyn Lynch has been announced as the uniform designer for the V&A East's two sites, the V&A East Storehouse, a new branch of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, which opens to the public on May 31, and the V&A East Museum.

Lynch, known for blending cultural nostalgia with contemporary streetwear, was commissioned by the V&A East to design a uniform that reflects the museum’s commitment to creativity, collaboration, and community.

Drawing inspiration from vintage 1990s fishing vests, Lynch designed versatile, burnt-orange, box-fit vests, screen-printed with bespoke V&A labels detailing where the materials were sourced and constructed, in a nod to the transparency and craftsmanship central to both Lynch’s brand and the V&A.

The final design combines mixed media techniques and sustainable materials and emphasises functionality, individuality, and practicality, as they have been designed to be worn layered over staff’s own clothing and to complement their personal style, while "presenting a cohesive visual identity for the museum”.

Mock-up designs by Robyn Lynch for V&A East’s staff uniforms, taken in her studio in Hackney Wick, east London Credits: Robyn Lynch by Jordan Core

Robyn Lynch unveils uniforms for V&A East

The project was developed in partnership with the V&A East Youth Collective, a group of 18 to 24-year-olds from diverse backgrounds passionate about forging careers in the creative industries. Lynch and the V&A East actively engaged young voices throughout the design process of the uniforms to ensure that they would “resonate authentically with the next generation of cultural workers and visitors”.

Commenting on the project, Lynch said in a statement: “It has been such an enjoyable process focusing on the function and wearability of the V&A East uniform, designing a garment that feels considered for everyday use while celebrating craftsmanship and design. I am proud that every part of the supply chain has been considered, with full transparency around materials and processes, and a focus on supporting local makers.

“It has been an incredible experience collaborating with the V&A on this project, and having the Storehouse right on the doorstep of our Hackney Wick studio makes the connection to the project feel even more real and relevant to the community we work in.”

Robyn Lynch in her studio in Hackney Wick, east London Credits: Robyn Lynch by Jordan Core

The V&A East is the all-new, purpose-built space at East Bank in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, housing over half a million objects spanning every creative discipline. The space will offer visitors the rare opportunity to explore behind the scenes of a working museum and feature works from Biba and Balenciaga to the Ballets Russes and the Sex Pistols.

Tim Reeve, deputy director and chief operating officer at the V&A, added: “V&A East Storehouse has been 10 years in the making, and we are so excited to finally open it on May 31. V&A East Storehouse is a unique piece of museum architecture and will look and feel like a very different cultural experience, defined by the theatre and wonder of the ‘back of house’ world of museum practice and a radical new approach for the public to access their national collections.

"For us, success will be V&A East Storehouse serving new and existing audiences – from east London and around the world – as a place of opportunity for all, where creativity can be sparked, ambitions nurtured and developed, and where joyful and lifelong engagements with creativity can begin.”