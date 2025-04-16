V&A to spotlight Danish talent with Copenhagen Fashion Week

London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) is collaborating with Copenhagen Fashion Week to showcase five emerging designers from Denmark as part of its V&A Fashion in Motion series, which brings catwalk shows to the public.

In a statement, Copenhagen Fashion Week said the collaboration was part of a concerted focus on “strengthening its relationship with the UK creative and cultural industry,” and would celebrate the fashion week’s “creativity, expressiveness and innovation”.

The catwalk show will take place on May 30 within the Raphael Court at the V&A, featuring the collections of five designers, four of which are part of the CPHFW NewTalent programme, including Alectra Rothschild/Masculina, Berner Kühl, Bonnetje and Stamm, alongside Stem, the 2024 recipient of the Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize.

Stamm SS25 backstage at Copenhagen Fashion Week Credits: Copenhagen Fashion Week by Tonya Matyu

Commenting on the collaboration, Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, said: “The Victoria & Albert Museum is a cultural bedrock of the British creative industry, so being able to showcase rising talent from Denmark through the seminal activation of V&A Fashion In Motion is an exceptional opportunity.

“Through presenting four of our CPHFW NewTalent designers alongside the recipient of the 2024 Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize I hope we can paint a strong visual of the vast talent our small nation is cultivating and build stronger bridges between our burgeoning creative industries.”

Oriole Cullen, senior curator of fashion and textiles at the V&A, added: “Fashion in Motion gives us the opportunity to work with incredible practitioners from around the world. We’re delighted to partner with Copenhagen Fashion Week, showcasing the work of emerging Nordic designers for our Museum visitors.”

The V&A Fashion in Motion series has been offering free-to-attend catwalk shows to the public for more than 20 years. Previous designers featured in the series include Alexander McQueen, Ashish, Christian Lacroix, Harris Reed, Erdem, Gareth Pugh, Grace Wales Bonner, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jenny Packham, Kenzo, Missoni, Molly Goddard, and Vivienne Westwood.