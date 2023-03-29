V&A to spotlight Minju Kim in ‘Fashion in Motion’ series

Seoul-based fashion designer Minju Kim will be the next designer featured in the V&A’s ‘Fashion in Motion’ series next month.

Minju Kim will present four free catwalk shows featuring looks from her spring/summer 2022 and autumn/winter 2022 collections, drawing inspiration from the Korean folk tale of Bari, a goddess known for her beauty and grace.

The showcase will take place in the V&A’s Raphael Court on April 21 and will highlight Minju Kim’s signature style, combining youthful playfulness and avant-garde haute couture with intricate patterns and silhouettes that capture the essence of Korean tradition in modern design elements.

Commenting on being selected for the ‘Fashion in Motion’ series, Minju Kim said in a statement: “As a designer, I'm absolutely thrilled for the upcoming V&A Fashion Show as it presents a rare and precious opportunity to showcase the one-of-a-kind charm that Minju Kim embodies.

Image: Minju Kim

“While one Fashion in Motion presentation may not be able to fully capture the essence of our brand, I'm excited at the prospect of spreading its unique allure right in the heart of the fashion world. This show promises to be a truly invaluable experience for Minju Kim and I can hardly wait to see our brand come alive on the runway.”

Oriole Cullen, senior curator of exhibitions at the V&A, added: “It is an exciting moment for the V&A to have the opportunity to showcase the work of Minju Kim, one of Seoul’s leading fashion designers. Her imaginative collections and beautiful prints exemplify a modern femininity which we are delighted to share with our audiences.”

Born in Seoul and a student at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Minju Kim launched her namesake brand in 2015 after winning the H&M Design Award. Kim was also a semi-finalist in the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers and became the first inaugural winner of Netflix’s Next in Fashion programme.

Free tickets for the ‘Fashion in Motion’ Minju Kim shows will be available from April 5 on the museum’s website.

Image: Minju Kim