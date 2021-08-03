Vaccines to be required for New York Fashion Week

To those making plans for New York Fashion Week, hopefully you have your dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. IMG, the producers of NYFW: The Shows, sent out a memo to designers, their PR teams, vendors, contractors, and sponsors saying that IMG will require full-course COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone attending New York Fashion Week. Mask policy is also included in health and safety plans.

IMG will be working on sending out protocol for confirming vaccination status. Minors under the age of 16 will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. IMG is leaving it up to designers, producers, and pr teams to ensure COVID-19 compliance.

IMG laid out a calendar for those who would seek the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. August 2 was the last day for those who planned on attending and participating to receive the first dose of either of the two vaccines to then get their second dose on August 23 to be fully vaccinated by NYFW opening day September 8. August 25 is the last day to receive a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be fully vaccinated by September 8.

While concern over the Delta variant is being addressed, IMG says they are working with New York State officials to try and ensure as many health and safety measures are in place as possible to protect guests and they will enact more strict measures if necessary. New York State recently announced that proof of vaccination will be required to attend many indoor events and activities including restaurants, gyms, and movies or plays.