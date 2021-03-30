Vagabond releases shoe collection featuring Swedish artists

Swedish fashion company Vagabond has released a new edition of its premium capsule collection titled Atelier for spring.

The new collection features three young Swedish artists and their own creative interpretations, ideas, and concepts of what the brand represents.

To spotlight inspiring young talent, Vagabond has linked with sculptor Josefin Zachrisson, digital artist Hedvig Moberg, and abstract illustrator Anna Mörner. The collection features 13 different styles ranging from platforms, flats, slip-on, and pumps, all with full leather lining and handmade outsoles.

The collection focuses on strong shapes and updated silhouettes with a color palette of neutral tones such as whites, blacks, beiges, and accents of pistachio.