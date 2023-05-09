Vagabond Shoemakers launches apparel

Swedish footwear brand Vagabond Shoemakers is expanding into clothing with a limited-edition T-shirt created in collaboration with artist Micky Ho.

The new clothing line, dubbed ‘Vagabond Shoemakers Apparel,’ launches with an oversized boxy silhouette T-Shirt featuring an exclusive print of the brand’s SS23 campaign reimagined by Stockholm-based CGI/3D artist Micky Ho.

The T-shirt follows the launch of Vagabond’s first-ever clothing piece last spring, a limited-edition leather jacket that sold out within 24 hours. The success of the jacket “sparked” the idea of making apparel a more permanent offering, explained the brand in a statement.

Marie Nilsson Peterzén, creative director and co-founder of Vagabond Shoemakers, said: “At Vagabond we always strive to do the things that inspire and excite us – taking a step into the apparel segment is an exciting new era for us.

“Just like with our footwear, we will strive to create pieces that revolve around everyday style, with durable quality and refined detailing at the heart of our design process."

Image: Vagabond Shoemakers Apparel

Its apparel line aims to offer the “perfect mix between casual wear and sharp design,” adds Vagabond, and it will be offering products “made to wear from day to night on any occasion”.

Vagabond Shoemakers Apparel is available via the brand’s online store, with the T-shirt priced at 40 pounds.