Valentino to present haute couture collection digitally

Italian fashion house Valentino has confirmed that it will showcase its haute couture collection, called Code Temporal digitally on January 26 at 3pm.

The collection will consist of a special presentation conceived by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli in a dialogue with British artist, musician, singer and songwriter Robert Del Naja, from Massive Attack.

The presentation will be filmed in Rome, with Piccioli selecting Galleria Colonna, Sala Grande, in the Italian city to highlight the couture collection.

Valentino will also present a film made by Del Naja, exploring the Haute Couture process, using clips filmed and edited by machine learning algorithms created by Del Naja’s collaborative partner, neural artist Mario Klingemman.

In a statement, Valentino said: “These unprecedented times the world is facing and the continuous update on the Covid 19 regulations, has brought the Maison to reconsider how to present its collections in a completely safe scenario.”

This announcement follows news from the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode earlier this month that Paris Men’s Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week would still go ahead, without audiences due to Covid-19 restrictions in France.

Haute Couture Week will run from January 25 to 27, however, not all fashion houses have confirmed how they will take part. Jean-Paul Gaultier has postponed showcasing its highly anticipated one-off couture collection by Sacai’s Chitose Abe, and London-based couture and ready-to-wear label Ralph and Russo have also confirmed that they will sit out the spring 2021 couture season.

Image: courtesy of Valentino