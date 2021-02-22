Valentino to show at Milan's Piccolo Teatro

Valentino has found the location for their fall/winter 2021 runway show. The fashion house will be showing at Milan’s Piccolo Teatro. The collection will debut digitally worldwide on March 1 at 2 p.m. at the end of Milan Fashion Week.

“Choosing to show our collection at the Teatro Piccolo in Milano is a way to start the process of reopening places of culture in our country,” Valentino’s creative director Piccioli said to WWD. “We need culture to be alive and we need to talk about it. Teatro Piccolo di Milano embodies the perfect symbol of all values our brand stands for, it is a place of inclusivity and freedom. This is a first step, and even if it won’t be open to the public, it will give I hope, the idea that we are all going in the right direction.”

As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Italy’s cultural institutions took a hit, and Piccioli wanted to use Milan Fashion Week to help support the once popular sites that have lost patrons and won’t see tourists returning anytime soon either. Theaters have been closed since the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year and aren’t due to reopen anytime soon.

Valentino has been sticking closer to home for its fashion shows the past several seasons due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Last September, the brand staged a runway show in Milan instead of their usual Paris. Their spring 2021 couture collection film, which was unveiled digitally, was shot at Baroque Palazzo Colonna in Rome.

photo: via Valentino.com