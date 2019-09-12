Valentino to stage couture show in Beijing

Valentino will be celebrating the opening of its flagship boutique in Beijing with a couture show in the Chinese capital. While Valentino is traditionally found on the Paris Haute Couture schedule, for the next season they will be taking their designs for an international flight to China.

The show will take place on November 7, the day after the new flagship store officially opens. The two-story flagship will be located in the Sanlitun district and will feature both of the men's and women's collections.

Rival luxury brand Chanel, who also has hits eyes set on expanding in the Chinese market, recently had to postpone their planned Cruise show due to ongoing protests in Hong Kong that primarily began over a recently withdrawn extradition bill. With protests mostly going on in Hong Kong, Valentino has an easier time moving forward with their runway show and store opening in Beijing. Luxury brands looking to open new stores and stage shows in the near future will likely be setting their sites on other Chinese cities aside from Hong Kong.

photo: via Valentino.com