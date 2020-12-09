Valentino to stage interactive experience in Shanghai

As fashion brands are looking for new ways to bring in audience and engagement from consumers with the traditional runway show format being thrown to the wind, Valentino will be staging an interactive experience in Shanghai. After their business took a major hit from the coronavirus pandemic, Valentino is looking at ways to turn their financial situation around. Part of that plan includes targeting China, where the luxury market is seeing tremendous rebound.

Later this month, Valentino plans on unveiling an interactive space in Shanghai’s Power Station of Art. Louis Vuitton was one of the first brand’s to target Shanghai for rebound when they staged a menswear show there post-lockdown, becoming the first major luxury brand after China lifted coronavirus restrictions to stage a fashion show in the country.

Valentino’s new interactive experience is titled Resignify Part One: Shanghai. It will run from December 19 to January 17, 2021.

photo: via Valentino Facebook page