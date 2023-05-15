Valentino to stage menswear show in Milan

Breaking the confines of its coed setup, Valentino has unveiled that it will be hosting a menswear show in Milan, Italy, on June 16, which will “resignify the codes” of the category.

Held at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale, ‘The Narratives Menswear Show’ marks the first time in three years that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has strayed from his combined collection presentations.

It comes as the house continues to onboard male ambassadors into its ranks, the first being Lewis Hamilton who joined the house last year and was later followed by BTS’s Suga.

The event itself is set to take place on the opening day of Milan Fashion Week and will be open to students of the university, reflecting both Valentino’s intention to stimulate the next fashion generation and underline the importance of being part of the industry.

In a release, the brand said that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is expected to bring new meaning to menswear, while also looking to the past for inspiration in order to push the male wardrobe “in an ever more contemporary direction”.

The designer, who has been at the helm of the brand since 2016, will be putting a particular focus on elevating the house’s formalwear, while also reiterating menswear staples.

Through the move, Valentino is looking to put the category on a pedestal, highlighting its growing importance within its business branch, currently led by chief executive officer Jacopo Venturini.