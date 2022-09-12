Valentino to unveil Pink PP activations around the world

Italian fashion house Valentino is unveiling its official Pink PP colour, created in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute, to cities across the world with a series of installations from guerrilla projections to worldwide physical activations and parties.

Valentino Pink PP, created for the autumn/winter 2022-2023 collection by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, will launch through collaborations during September with wholesale retailers in key areas including Selfridges in London, Saks Fifth Avenue and Hypebeast in New York, and Antonia in Milan, with dedicated indoor installations and a specially coloured window display.

Other activations will include key locations being given the Valentino pink treatment, including a unique façade wrapping of the Valentino Rue St. Honoré boutique in Paris and in London, there will be pink-coloured buses and phonebooths.

Image: Valentino

Valentino will also host a series of Pink PP Club nights, which "celebrate the Pink PP world,” including a takeover of Selfridges cinema in London and in Milan there will be a dedicated party at Plastic for the opening night of the season. There will also be events at Marquee in Singapore, Beam in Bangkok and Daphne in New York.

The global Pink PP explosion will also be taking over selected renowned locations worldwide, including Aranya, located in the coastal city of China Qinhuangdao. Valentino will unveil a series of installations followed by a dedicated pop-up store from September 21 till the end of October.

Image rendering of activation: Valentino

While from September 21 to 23, the collection will be presented at the Seoul Wave Art Center, a landmark in Korea located in the middle of Seoul’s famed Han River, which will be lit up in Pink PP and will host a dedicated cocktail party on the rooftop to kick off the official launch.

Within Valentino’s store network, the Italian fashion house will transform its windows and indoor spaces entirely in Pink PP to “further highlight the substantial play of materials and fabrics” of the autumn/winter 2022 collection. In addition, to emphasise, the timeless identity of the hue, a Pink PP Certificate of Authenticity will be provided in selected stores worldwide and on Valentino.com.