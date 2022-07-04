Valentino unveils new eyewear designs with Akoni Group

Valentino has unveiled the first look at its new eyewear offering designed to embody the fashion house’s couture craftsmanship after signing an exclusive agreement with Switzerland-based Akoni Group in December 2021.

The Rome-based fashion brand signed a 10-year license with Akoni Group for the design, manufacture, and distribution of its luxury eyewear collections, and the first three designs have been unveiled and have been named after the numbers of three Valentino headquarters as a homage to the Maison.

The debut luxury collection, launching this month, includes three sunglass styles in 10 colourways, while the second collection will offer an additional six styles in October. All sunglasses will feature Valentino’s signature house codes, such as studs and its V-logo, and will be in colours that “clearly yet subtly conveys the brand’s Haute Couture heritage”.

In a statement, Valentino said that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli envisioned the new luxury eyewear approach to convey the “values of the Maison and the mastery of couture,” while also offering “personal, individual and self-expression” through the products.

Image: Valentino

The three launch sunglasses are: Valentino VIII is named after its headquarters on Place Vendôme in Paris and offers a feminine, combined titanium and acetate cat-eye shape with Valentino 3D rockstuds on the top and front of the bridge; and Valentino XVI, named after its Milan Turati offices, is an oversize ‘80s-inspired aviator shape with multi-colour gradient and curve retro sun lenses, embellished with 3D rockstuds.

The final style, the Valentino XXII is named after the Piazza Mignanelli in Rome and pays homage to Piccioli’s own personal frames and features a modern interpretation of the retro ‘60s Wellington shape.

The new Valentino eyewear collection has been produced entirely in Japan and will be available in selected Valentino boutiques, on Valentino.com and exclusive eyewear retailers worldwide.