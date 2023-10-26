Valentino Vintage: Valentino donates designer clothes to seven schools

Valentino Vintage has donated items from the brand to seven schools, marking the final phase of the project, which was launched in 2021. The project, now in its second edition, is aimed at breathing new life into creations from the fashion house.

Thanks to a collaboration with 1 Granary, an internationally recognized platform for education, incubation, and creative networking in the realm of fashion, based in London, the fashion house has gifted five Valentino Vintage looks to each of seven art and fashion schools.

The initiative offers promising talents of tomorrow an opportunity to explore and redefine historic designs from the Valentino archive.

The beneficiary institutions, which include IED in Milan, the French Fashion Institute (IFM) in Paris, Central Saint Martins in London, Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, Coconogacco in Tokyo, Esmod in Seoul, and Parsons School of Fashion in New York, have each initiated dedicated projects with the donated Valentino Vintage looks.

Valentino donates clothing to institutions as part of Valentino Vintage project

These have included in-depth studies of the garments, drawing sessions inspired by the donated clothes, augmented reality filters, reinterpretation workshops, photoshoots, and styling projects.

Students at the seven institutions have had the privilege of experiencing the pieces from the Valentino archive first-hand, offering them a close-up view of the styles that define Valentino's heritage and DNA, as per the press release sent out by the brand.

"The focus of this final phase is to celebrate the unique projects developed by the students, who have sparked creative and innovative conversations within a global community. Through the Valentino Vintage initiative, education is upheld as a vital mechanism for building a more conscious future,” Valentino said in a statement.

“Creative dialogue takes centre stage in the final phase of Valentino Vintage 2023, extending the fashion house's expertise to younger generations and fostering a value exchange for a better future," the company concluded.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT. Translation and edit from Italian into English by: Veerle Versteeg.