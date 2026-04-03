Vancouver Fashion Week gears up for internationally-charged edition

The autumn/winter 2026 edition of Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW) is almost here, and with it comes an internationally-fronted schedule bolstered by homegrown talent. Spanning April 8 to 12, VFW is bringing together more than 40 designers from over 10 countries to reflect its “multicultural approach” to fashion week.

The decision to maintain a more global perspective is one that has been championed by organisers over the fashion week’s 24 years of existence, granting the event international attention and providing both renowned designers and emerging talent with a far-reaching platform to showcase their presence.

Across the five days, VFW has been intentional in curating a lineup that platforms sustainable, cultural and individual fashion, a press release said, all showcased in an immersive runway experience held at the David Lam Hall, Chinese Culture Centre of Greater Vancouver.

Founder of VFW, Jamal Abdourahman, commented: “At VFW, diversity is our greatest strength. We bring together the most incredible design talent from across Canada and the wider world, presenting the most forward-thinking creative concepts to the industry. Fashion is a truly global phenomenon, and it’s inspiring to see such a strong mix of designers all under one roof here in Vancouver.”

Among the lineup is Japan’s aim/aimee of Sankei Studio, which will be presenting a show rooted in Japanese craftsmanship. The brand will be joined by other Japanese names, including Manami Suzuki and Yuko Nishiyama, as well as Korea’s Bluetamburin.

Elsewhere, local design talent takes up much of the schedule. Richard Wei, Alex S. Yu, Eduardo Ramos and Augusta Fashion & Textiles will show alongside Indigenous designer Ay Lelum. Emerging names will be represented by Bahar Kianpour and Jumper Zhang, while Vancouver Community College will showcase next generation talent.

“Attendees can expect a compelling mix of avant-garde concepts, modern minimalism, and timeless silhouettes—offering a visionary glimpse into the future of fashion where global perspectives and local voices seamlessly intersect,” organisers said.