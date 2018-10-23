Vans and NASA collaborate on a sneaker collection

Vans revealed plans for a collection of its signature footwear silhouettes in collaboration with NASA earlier this year, and has just confirmed the collection’s release date for November 2. Done with a very space-age aesthetic, the line will be centered around Vans silhouettes Old Skool, Sk8-Hi MTE and Slip-On and will showcase the NASA logo at the lateral, over the wording “John F. Kennedy Space Center.”

To get even more into the retro NASA design style, Vans incorporated space travel-related wording such as “Shuttle” and “Mission” embroidered onto tabs at the tongue of the sneaker, and removable American flag patches at the back.

Vans most recently collaborated with Disney in celebration of the 90th birthday of the iconic Mickey Mouse character. This collection included sneakers and graphic T-shirts, all made in partnership with four artists. NASA is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary and has recently released three product collaborations, the most recent a limited-edition watch made with Hong Kong-based design company Anicorn. This summer, NASA launched a capsule clothing collection with Heron Preston as well as a sneaker with Mercer Amsterdam.

The upcoming collaborative sneaker collection between Vans and NASA will retail via Footlocker.