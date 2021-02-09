Vans and Opening Ceremony launch first global collection

Vans and Opening Ceremony have linked for the debut of a global collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.

Using Vans’ original deck shoe, the Authentic, as their canvas, and inspired by the classic checkerboard print, Opening Ceremony reinvented the pattern by adding two abstract snake and leopard designs to the footwear and apparel.

The leopard pattern is featured on an assortment of apparel, including a track suit-inspired jacket and pants and a leopard-printed tote emblazoned with a novelty rubber Vans x OC patch.

“Vans has been a long-time creative partner of ours, and we’re so excited to collaborate on their iconic print this season,” said Opening Ceremony creative director Humberto Leon in a press release. “For this new capsule collection, Carol and I are inspired to reinvent the checkerboard, taking a new graphic approach to Vans’ classic pattern.”

Two new colorways have been released for the iconic California skate sneaker, including monochromatic orchid and baja blue. Each shoe is decorated with an Opening Ceremony woven patch on the heel.

The Vans x Opening Ceremony collection will be available worldwide online, at Vans retail locations, and at select wholesale partners on February 19.

Photo credit: Vans