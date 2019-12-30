Vans dives deeper into experience with Brooklyn skatepark

Vans is taking its experiences even further with another skatepark in the works. The Southern California-based company—which is owned by VF Corporation—is set to open a new location in Brooklyn, New York as early as Jan. 2, according to California Apparel News. Currently, the brand runs two California Vans Skateparks in Orange and Huntington Beach as well as the House of Vans in Chicago and London.

The new space, titled Space 198, will be a free, indoor skatepark for skate enthusiasts to enjoy. Space 198 will feature elements and details inspired by the New York skate scene and its most popular skate spots.

Vans’ skateparks not only encourage those interested to enjoy skateboarding and BMX, but also provide workshops and lessons to safely learn and explore the sport that started the brand.

Image: Vans Facebook