Vans donates 1 million dollars to mental health charities

Vans has announced that it is making a donation of over 1 million dollars to support ten global charities that support mental health and wellbeing.

Each charity partner will receive over 100,000 dollars from either Vans directly or through the Vans Checkerboard Fund at Tides Foundation. This money was raised either through the brand directly or through consumer contributions.

With these donations, the charity partners will be able to expand their services and help young people address mental health concerns through creative outlets such as art, music and action sports.

"While it is an understatement to say that 2020 has been incredibly stressful, anxiety-ridden and frustrating, I believe there's a tremendous opportunity for creativity to play a powerful and meaningful role in how we navigate and overcome challenges caused by global isolation," says Doug Palladini, global brand president of Vans, said in a press release.