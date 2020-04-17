Vans launches initiative to support local skate shops

Action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand Vans has launched the ‘Foot The Bill’ customisation programme in Europe to support local skate shops in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative will see Vans helping small, independent skate shops by offering their custom-made designs available for purchase on Vans Customs with net proceeds going directly to these vital partners, as a way to support small businesses and what the brand calls its “extended Vans family” who have had to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“My father Paul Van Doren always said that we were a people company that made shoes. Now, more than ever, it’s important to support the people that provide spaces for communities around the world to be creative and come together,” said Steve Van Doren, son of Vans’ founder and Vans’ vice president of events and promotions in a statement. “We were once a small business and wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of these partners. We hope to rally together with our consumers to lend a helping hand to those that are in need.”

The scheme will utilise the Vans Customs platform, where each of the businesses selected including Slam City, Welcome and Black Sheep in the UK, have be given access to design and upload a pattern that represents its unique persona on either a Vans Classic Slip-On or Era as their canvas.

Fans will be able to support each business by selecting its design for purchase and they can continue the creativity by customising it with other colours, print and material combinations. The net proceeds from the sale of each pair of these special Vans Customs will go directly to that small business to provide some relief during this challenging time.

Vans will be producing up to 500 pairs of each Custom Vans per business partner. Once they are sold out, they will no longer be available.

The Slam City blue and white design feature a graphic drawn by skateboarder and London-based artist Jeremy Jones that is a homage to our years working alongside Rough Trade records. Originally it was due to release as part of the skate shop’s summer 2020 collection but due to the current situation it has had to be postponed.

While Leeds-based Welcome have produced a floral design and Black Sheep based in Manchester worked with working with Jon Horner to design a black sheep herd design to highlight the current buzz word ‘Herd Immunity’ that has been mentioned in the news.

The Vans ‘Foot The Bill’ initiative first launched in the US on April 3, featuring more than 30 skate shops and restaurants with new small businesses from around the world being added daily.

