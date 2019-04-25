Vans partners with TerraCycle to repurpose unwanted footwear

Vans has launched a the pilot phase of a recycling program to collect old or unwanted shoes in Southern California. The footwear brand has partnered with recycling company TerraCycle to repurpose the materials of discarded shoes to be used to create items from phone cases to park benches.

According to TerraCycle's website, anyone can bring "old, used, and worn-out shoes" from any brand to a participating Vans retail location. Those who donate can receive reward points through the Vans Family App.

The web page states: "As part of the Vans commitment to inspire youth culture, they recognize that we must protect the planet and its resources for future generations. Their sustainability program does this by reducing the environmental footprint of its operations and products."

There are 24 Vans locations currently participating in the program.