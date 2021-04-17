Vans partners with The Webster

Footwear and apparel brand Vans and luxury multi-brand omnichannel retailer The Webster have launched an exclusive partnership. The capsule introduces the Bold Ni reinterpreted in embossed croc print in three colorways inspired by The Webster’s heritage of sprawling Everglades and Miami’s sunny spirit.

The shoes will be housed in a limited-edition box featuring a pink tropical floral print, taken from founder and CEO of The Webster, Laure Hériard Dubreuil’s personal collection of vintage wallpapers from the ‘60s and ‘70s, that are incorporated throughout the design of all The Webster boutiques. In honor of the inspiration drawn for this exclusive capsule, The Webster will donate a portion of the proceeds to Friends of the Everglades, a non-profit charity dedicated to preserving the Everglades, key to both the survival of native wildlife and clean drinking water for almost all of Central Florida.

“As we continue to grow as a company, our connection to Miami strengthens and is always represented no matter where we are! It has helped us establish major parts of our brand’s DNA, from the streets of South Beach lined with historic Art Deco buildings, to the sunny disposition,” said Laure Hériard Dubreuil, founder and CEO of The Webster. “I am so excited and grateful that Vans has partnered with us in creating the perfect homage to our founding city. The capsule truly captures the essence of Miami down to the pastel colors and vintage silhouette.”

The collaboration between Vans and The Webster is captured by photographer Ysa Perez and was shot in the streets of Miami. Blending the quaint tropical backdrops with an energetic attitude, the editorial fuses Vans’ roots with The Webster’s vibrant spirit.

Vans x The Webster exclusive Bold Ni LX capsule will be available in all The Webster locations and at thewebster.us beginning April 19. The retailer has been able to weather the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic through elevating their clienteling services and making the shopping experience more personal.