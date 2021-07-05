Vans teams up with Discovery on tiger-inspired collection

To celebrate Global Tiger Day on July 29, Vans has teamed up with Discovery, Inc., to launch a tiger-inspired collection to benefit Project CAT.

The collection features footwear, apparel and accessories for adults, kids and toddlers, and will be on sale at select Vans retail locations and online this July.

The hero style is the ComfyCush Sk8-Hi featuring a photoreal print of two tigers on the quarter panel and black and white typographic laces reading ‘Protect Tigers’. This style is available for adults and the kids and toddlers size range will feature a zip-back detail.

Image: courtesy of Vans

The wild tiger takes over the Slip-On in a style that will be available exclusively for kids and toddlers and features a fuzzy upper, including Tiger ears and ‘Protect Tiger’ messaging across the heels.

Highlights of the apparel and accessories collection for kids includes a recycled cotton blend T-shirt featuring a tiger’s gaze, underneath the call to ‘Protect Tigers’ in bold orange lettering as well as the Vans x Project CAT pullover with printed logos at the chest and back. The girls’ apparel offering includes a retro-inspired tiger illustration across a recycled cotton tee, pullover and realm backpack.

Image: courtesy of Vans

The collection aims to help double the world’s wild tiger population. Vans and Discovery will donate 20,000 US dollars to help support Project CAT’s mission to conserve nearly six million acres of protected land across three countries to ensure a healthy habitat for future generations of tigers.

“Project CAT, launched in 2016, is committed to conserving the world’s wild tiger population and actively seeks out collaborations with brands like Vans that share our mission, extending opportunities for consumers to show their stripes while helping our planet,” said Jessica Beatus, GVP, standards and social good at Discovery, Inc. “Discovery’s passionate fans have also always acted as partners in this cause, and we are thrilled to give them a stylish way to support Project CAT through this line of Vans footwear and apparel.”

Image: courtesy of Vans

Image: courtesy of Vans