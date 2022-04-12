Vans teams up with surfers Alex Knost and Lee-Ann Curren

Action sports brand Vans has launched a “mindfully-made collection for everyone” with surfers Alex Knost and Lee-Ann Curren.

The genderless head-to-toe offering has been inspired by ‘90s surf ads, colour palettes, old films, concert screen prints, and album covers, with an emphasis on individuality and inclusivity.

The hero piece is the Colfax Low in a forest night/black colourway made with sustainable full-grain leather, which features an all-new semi-translucent oversized lug outsole.

Image: Vans x Alex Knost x Lee-Ann Curren

While the all-black Circle Vee is Vans’ newest sustainably focused shoe that draws on a one-piece knitted natural upper designed to reduce waste in production compared to Vans’ traditional cut and sew uppers. The upper is stitched directly onto the outsole and is made of 48 percent organic cotton, 47 percent hemp, and 5 percent nylon.

The Circle Vee also features Vans EcoWaffle outsole made from a new rubber compound. It utilises natural rubber instead of petroleum-derived synthetic rubber obtained from sources that follow proven sustainable practices to minimise harm and have positive benefits within natural ecosystems. The brand new EcoCush drop-in footbed is also made from 70 percent biobased Fates foam, derived from plant-based oils without sacrificing performance.

For the apparel, there are reversible boardshorts in black and a bright floral pattern drawn by Curren, alongside graphic tees in black and aquatic colourways and the chino pants featuring permanent pressed creases on both the front and back of the pant leg.

The Vans x Alex Knost x Lee-Ann Curren Collection is available at Vans retailers and online at Vans.eu/surf.

