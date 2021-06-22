Vans teams up with youth non-profit Skateistan for latest campaign

For its latest campaign, Vans has announced a partnership with Skateistan, an international non-profit which empowers youth through skateboarding and education.

From now until the end of August, Vans said it will donate 10 dollars from every pair of Vans Custom Skate Classics - up to 200,000 dollars – to Tides Foundation in support of Skateistan.

The campaign, called ‘Where It Starts’, was launched in celebration of Go Skateboarding Day on June 21 and centres around themes of community.

The video campaign features iconic skateboarders including Tony Hawk, Lizzie Armanto and Pedro Barros.

Skateistan dedicates resources to groups often excluded from sports and educational opportunities, especially girls, children living with disabilities and those from low-income backgrounds

The organisation focuses on helping those in Afghanistan, Cambodia and South Africa, but also supports other social skate projects around the world.

“As skateboarding prepares to see its largest media attention in history, the focus will mainly be on competition - but Vans and Skateistan want to raise awareness on the importance of supporting skateboarding’s development at the community level,” said Vans global senior director of action sports, Bobby Gascon, in a release.

“Unlike traditional sports where athletes are aided with scholarships and various government programs, skateboarding requires support at ground zero - within its communities. We are excited to continue being that foundation for skaters all around the world and advocating Skateistan’s mission to do so as well.”