Vans teases Harry Potter collection

Vans is soon to release a Harry Potter-themed collection. The brand owned by VF Corporation has announced on its website and Instagram that a collection of footwear, apparel and accessories inspired by the books of J.K. Rowling is set to hit stores.

Vans didn’t say when the collection will be released, neither did the brand show any image of the Harry Potter products. The only thing posted for now were GIFs of swirl patterns themed after the four Harry Potter Hogwarts houses (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff) which provide a clue to the collection’s aesthetic.

Those interested in the upcoming Harry Potter collection are invited to leave their email address on Vans’ website to be among the first people to receive more details about the release.

Picture: screenshot Vans website