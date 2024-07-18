Vans unveils new global approach to storytelling with "Always Pushing" ethos

Skate and streetwear brand Vans has launched a new approach to its global storytelling through the new campaign "Always Pushing."

The new campaign from the VF-Corporation-owned label is said to be "an ode to the free-spirited attitude of progression and youthful optimism that has driven skateboarding culture - and, by extension, popular culture - forward" since Vans was established in 1966.

Designed to encourage the brand's community to step forward and begin building the future they want, Vans worked with a wide range of creatives from around the world to develop the new campaign. Developed in partnership with ALEX/2TONE, a creative director, visual and graffiti artist, designer, and co-founder of LA streetwear brand Born X Raised, the campaign includes a variety of content made in cities such as Paris, LA, and Tokyo.

The campaign features several Vans Skate team riders, skating legend Tony Alva, rap duo Paris Texas, photographer and Vans brand curator Atiba Jefferson, artist Jahlil Nzinga, and many other global skateboarders, BMXers, and creatives.

"Our mission is to inspire and empower our consumers to live 'Off The Wall,' embodying the relentless determination to push things forward," shares Drieke Leenknegt, Vans global chief marketing officer, in a statement. "This progress is fueled by partnering with athletes and creatives who bring unique perspectives to the forefront and inspire the next generation in how they view the world differently."

The new campaign launched today with one story and will include thematic extensions through the fall. Vans aims to roll out special products, events, and experiences supporting the "Always Pushing" campaign throughout the summer and fall, starting with The Bunt Jam, a weekend of music and skateboarding in Toronto, Canada, on July 19 and 20.