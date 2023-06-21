Vans unveils new premium label OTW by Vans

VF-Corporation-owned skate and streetwear brand Vans has unveiled a new premium label, OTW by Vans, to offer a more “elevated product and brand experience,” while bringing together innovators of art, design, style, skate culture and entertainment.

In a statement, Vans explained that OTW by Vans is a new vision conceived under the direction of Ian Ginoza, vice president of creative direction for Pinnacle, a platform designed to push boundaries and challenge conventions. Ginoza joined the company last year to lead collaborations with designers and creatives and is spearheading OTW by Vans to challenge the brand’s skateboarding origins and “to drive a distinct and unique point of view”.

Commenting on the launch, Ginoza said: "We are rooting the next chapter of Vans in the attitude and mindset of the brand's true self, defined and shaped by the community of original disruptors. Skateboarding embraced us many years ago from the fringe to drive culture forward.

"Every step forward will be embedded in that original spirit of defiance and exploration as the pioneers and trailblazers of skateboarding did many years ago and that skateboarders continue to do today. OTW by Vans is a reorientation back to who we truly are... back to 'Off The Wall'."

Credits: Image: OTW by Vans / Sandy Kim; Sterling Ruby and Ian Ginoza portrait

The first drop from OTW by Vans is expected in early 2024, added Vans, launching after the conclusion of the Vault by Vans product chapter at the end of 2023. OTW by Vans will then launch with its own distinctive e-commerce experience and will be available from a curated selection of wholesale partners globally.

Vans announces new pinnacle category: OTW by Vans

The premium label will offer apparel and footwear, presented as two distinct lines under OTW by Vans: OTW, a designated space for product exploration with collaborators “to push the edges of design expression,” and Premium Standard, an elevated premium collection of classics from its range of iconic silhouettes.

Both categories will be overseen by the OTW by Vans team appointed by Ginoza, including Dylan Petrenka, formerly Nike’s senior footwear designer for men’s sport style innovation, as OTW’s footwear design director, and streetwear innovator Lanie Alabanza-Barcena, as OTW’s design director, apparel and accessories.

Credits: Image: OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae; OTW by Vans campaign

OTW by Vans to collaborate with Sterling Ruby

The appointments Vans add will “drive the evolution of Vans' 50 plus year legacy into the future”. OTW by Vans will also welcome new collaborators, starting with S.R. Studio LA. CA. by Sterling Ruby, whose debut release will launch in early 2024.

Ruby added: "It is a personal collaboration; it is the first S.R. Studio LA. CA. collaboration. Vans feels right to us, it defines a certain West Coast history. The company started in 1966 and has run in tandem to so many skaters, bands, and movements that have been influential to me, my art, and how my studio runs as a whole."

To unveil the new product expansion for Vans, the skateboard brand is launching global activations, including a live skate exhibition designed in partnership with Playlab, Inc. and California Skateparks at Paris Fashion Week Menswear spring/summer 2024 this week.

Credits: Image: OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae; OTW by Vans campaign