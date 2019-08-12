Vaquera, CDLM, and Section 8 to present group fashion show

New York Fashion Week has been shortened, with some designers shifting what were once longtime slots, and editors now trying to figure out how they are going to get around the city with the various venues. Vaquera, CDLM/ Creatures of the Wind, and Section 8 have decided to spare everyone the trouble of the hustle and bustle and consolidate their shows into one trifecta extravaganza.

The three designers will be hosting a triple show on Monday, September 9 at 9 p.m. The designers of all three brands are friends with each other, and as independent brands, they found this format the most financially feasible. The designers are currently working on securing funding for the show.

The U.S. market is very challenging for independent designers, and a unity between these three labels that have developed strong followings could prove beneficial to all. It could also be a template and formula for more independent designers trying to find their way onto the New York Fashion Week schedule, but might have the funds to do so or don't want to compete for attendees with longer established designers. This runway show has the potential to disrupt the way independent designers go about Fashion Week.

photo: via Vaquera.nyc