Varsity Spirit unveils debut beauty line

Varsity Spirit, a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, yearbook, camps and competitions, has unveiled its debut beauty line inspired by and created for performance athletes.

The Varsity Beauty line has been formulated for “the needs of spirit athletes” to help their performance and recovery. It is cruelty-free and built for high-impact and long-wear performance while being sweat and transfer-resistant.

The debut range has been created in partnership with beauty and fragrance development company Batallure Beauty and features skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrances.

Varsity Beauty campaign Credits: Varsity Spirit

Products available from spring 2024 include liquid lip, shimmer highlighter, body mist, hairspray, a make-up remover balm, and a face wash.

The line has also been created to celebrate athlete diversity and includes products with shades complementary to all skin tones, along with a lip oil featuring a universally adaptive pH component.

Nicole Lauchaire, executive vice president of marketing, communications and media for Varsity Spirit, said in a statement: "Varsity Spirit plays an integral role in the lives of cheerleaders and dancers, and we're constantly looking for ways to enhance our support of these athletes so they can continue to perform at the highest levels.

"We recognised that one area we could elevate our support was with athletes' beauty routines. This comprehensive product line is complete with makeup, skincare and haircare that work as hard as these athletes do."

Varsity Beauty will be available for purchase at select Varsity Spirit championship events, online through the Varsity Shop, and teams will be able to purchase through their Varsity Spirit Fashion Sales Rep or Varsity All Star Fashion Specialist. Prices will range from 12.99 to 27.99 US dollars.