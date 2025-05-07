Veja expands range with sandals

The trainer brand Veja now also offers sandals.

Veja announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its range with the ‘Etna’ model. Previously, the french company with Brazilian roots only offered trainers, shoe care products and accessories.

The Etna sandal is a “lightweight and versatile option for warm days that has proven itself in both the city and nature”, according to the statement. They will come on the market in various colours - depending on the style, either in one colour or with a different sole colour - such as beige, purple-black and olive-black.

The sandals are made in Brazil from suede (upper) that comes from the state of Rio Grande do Sul and is tanned there “without the use of dangerous or prohibited chemicals”. A PFC-free impregnation is also designed to offer protection in light rain. The insole is made from the polymer ethylene-vinyl acetate - 17 percent of which is recycled - and the outsole is made of rubber - 40 percent of which comes from the Amazon and ten percent is recycled.

Veja sandal Enta Credits: Veja

The latest product from the Veja family will be available from May 14 for 120 euros.