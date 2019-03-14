Veja launches collaborative sneakers with Lemaire

Sustainable footwear label Veja has joined forces with French fashion house Lemaire to launch two sneaker styles. The first one, dubbed Aquashoe, is a mix of a runner, a slipper and a diving shoe made from recycled polyester in 3D effect stitching and comes in two colors: black and red. The second one is a vintage looking canvas boot inspired by the Italian military.

Veja’s co-founder Sébastien Kopp met Christophe Lemaire during a gala dinner organized by Greenpeace, according to a joint statement. “The flow between us was instant”, said Kopp.

The shoes are available for purchase at select retailers. The Aquashoe retails for 185 euros (158 pounds or 209 US dollars). The canvas boots are priced at 150 euro (128 pounds or 159 US dollars).

Pictures: courtesy of Veja x Lemaire