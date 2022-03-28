Veja partners with marine conservation organization

To celebrate and raise awareness of the work by Sea Shepherd, the non-profit organization of marine conservationists who protect wildlife, combat illegal fishing and whaling, and organize the cleanup of debris from beaches and oceans, Veja has launched a custom edition of their Dekkan style featuring the Sea Shepherd logo.

A Sea Shepherd ship. Image courtesy of Veja

The Dekkan is Veja’s dedicated outdoor adventure shoe composed of Alveomesh, a technical fabric made from one hundred percent recycled polyester used for its breathability and lightness, along with custom Vibram soles. Vibram, who specializes in technical soles made for hiking and trekking, collaborated with Veja on the Dekkan using ecological materials. The outsoles are composed of 30 percent Amazonian rubber and 25 percent rice waste.The midsoles are made from 70 percent sugarcane, which also provides a strong grip. The all-black sea rover version is inspired by the Sea Shepherd “pirates,” who roam the sea on their vessels, shine a spotlight on poachers, and work with local authorities to bring them to justice.

The Veja x Sea Shepherd sneaker is made in Brazil and is available on veja-store.com for 180 dollars or 135 pounds in the UK.

Vibram sole. Image courtesy of Veja