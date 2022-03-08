Veja x Marni collaboration in store on Friday

Sustainable sneaker brand, Veja, has collaborated with the luxury Italian fashion house, Marni, who has always been known for its playful approach to design. A pair of styles—the Veja V-10 low-top and V-15 high-top—will feature colorful, DIY-inspired scribble motifs to celebrate individuality and reemphasize Marni’s unorthodox approach to fashion. Each pair has been assembled by hand, with the right foot different from the left to further underline the sense of originality that underscores the design.

Veja x Marni V-10 low-top in Marsala retails for 270 dollars. Image: Courtesy of Studio Veja

Veja, headquartered in Paris, France, has invested in sustainable manufacturing and materials since its inception in 2005. The bovine leather used in this collaboration and across their main collection is sourced from farms in Uruguay—a country known for its culture of animal husbandry and the quality of its leather. The tanning is then done in Brazil at a tannery certified Gold by the Leather Working Group (LWG), an independent group of tanneries and footwear brands that have established a protocol to assess the environmental performance of tanneries. Veja also adheres to REACH standards or “Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals” —a European regulation that aims to provide a high level of protection of human health and the environment from the use of chemicals. The sneaker’s soles are composed of fair trade-certified Amazonian rubber, rice waste, and recycled rubber. The insoles also contain sugar cane, an alternative growing in popularity to materials like PVC due to it being a carbon-negative crop that absorbs carbon dioxide as it grows.

The V-15 is multi-colored but anchored by black and retails for 320 dollars while the V-10 in marsala is 270 dollars. The styles offered for both men and women are available for pre-order currently on the e-commerce shops of Veja and Marni and will be on sale this Friday, March 11 at their respective flagship stores as well as select retailers around the world.