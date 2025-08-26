Venus Williams debuts Luar x Woolmark performance knit

Tennis legend Venus Williams made her US Open return in a groundbreaking knitted, Merino wool performance kit, designed by New York-based fashion brand Luar in partnership with Woolmark, at an exhibition match with John McEnroe.

The collaboration showcases tennis looks, which aim to demonstrate the versatility and functionality of Merino wool, while challenging conventional expectations of both tenniswear and wool by bringing together high fashion, elite sport, and natural performance innovation.

Luar x Woolmark x Venus Williams collaboration at the US Open Credits: Luar / Woolmark

Luar, designed by Raul Lopez, is a Woolmark licensee and was a finalist in the 2025 International Woolmark Prize. The custom tennis kit for Williams features two distinct looks and functional wool accessories, designed to redefine what performance sportswear can look and feel like.

Look one is a black knitted Merino wool-rich mesh dress with pleated skirt, crafted for on-court performance, styled with a Luar unbutton track jacket, while the second style is a beige Merino wool-rich two-piece knit skirt and top, designed for off-court comfort and press appearances. Completing the collection is a water-resistant messenger bag crafted from 100 percent Optim wool, combining utility with elevated design, plus a wool hat and scrunchie.

Luar x Woolmark x Venus Williams collaboration at the US Open Credits: Luar / Woolmark

Commenting on the collaboration, Lopez said in a statement: “We will continue our commitment to wool because we see its strengths: tech, versatility and legacy. It’s why Venus chose wool for her US Open kit - the fibre’s natural performance qualities make it ideal for athletes, while its elegance translates seamlessly into fashion.

“Woolmark has been a key partner in our growth, and wool remains a fabric of choice across our collections.”

John Roberts, managing director at Woolmark, added: “Merino wool is a natural high performer, making it ideal for the demands of modern tennis. Seeing Venus Williams bring this outfit to life on the court proves what we’ve always known: Merino wool doesn’t just belong in performance wear - it excels in it.

“This collaboration with Luar shows what happens when innovation, elegance and athleticism come together.”