Vera Bradley appoints Kristina Cashman and Carrie Tharp to its board

Vera Bradley, Inc. has nominated appointment of Kristina Cashman and Carrie Tharp to its board of directors, replacing directors Richard Baum and Matthew McEvoy who are retiring with the end of their terms in June 2020.

“I want to thank two of our valuable board members who are retiring in June – Richard Baum and Matt McEvoy – and of course Vera Bradley’s co-founder Pat Miller who retired from the board in August 2019,” noted Robert Wallstrom, CEO of Vera Bradley in a statement, adding, “We are so pleased that Kristina Cashman and Carrie Tharp will join our board. Their vast experience, counsel, and insight will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the challenges in the global and retail environment and transform our business.”

Kristina Cashman and Carrie Tharp to join Vera Bradley’s board

Cashman, the company said, has nearly 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry and has been a key member of several highly successful growth company leadership teams, including serving as president of Guy and Larry Restaurants and as chief financial officer of Upward Projects, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Eddie V’s Restaurants, and PF Chang’s. She currently provides consulting and advisory services to restaurant and retail portfolio companies of private equity firms. An Ernst & Young alumnus, she serves on the Basset Furniture board and as the Chair of their audit committee.

Tharp is an experienced digital executive with a track record of growth and innovation in retail and consumer-focused businesses. She is currently Vice President of retail and consumer for Google Cloud and previously was the executive vice president, chief digital officer of Neiman Marcus Group and senior vice president, chief marketing officer and head of ecommerce for the Fossil Group. She has also held key positions at Travelocity, Dean Foods, and Bain & Company.

Picture:Facebook/Vera Bradley