Vera Bradley partners with Blessings in a Backpack

Vera Bradley has announced its continued partnership with the non-profit organization Blessings in a Backpack for a new philanthropic program for this year's back-to-school season. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

"The consequences of hunger are much more than a growling stomach," said Richard Stephens, board of directors chair for Blessings in a Backpack, in a statement. "Poor nutrition can result in a weaker immune system, increased hospitalization, lower IQ, shorter attention spans, and lower academic achievement. We are honored to partner with Vera Bradley to continue making a difference in these children's lives."

This back-to-school season, Vera Bradley has pledged to donate 25,000 backpacks filled with food to children in need across America. Together, Vera Bradley and Blessings in a Backpack will target schools in seven markets nationwide including Chicago, Illinois, Fort Myers, Florida, Grand Prairie, Texas, Los Angeles, California, Louisburg, Kansas, Nashville, Tennessee, and New Brunswick, New Jersey during a four-week period this summer. Each school will be treated to a carnival-themed event with a surprise celebrity host appearance which will culminate in the backpack giveaways.

"Giving back has always been a key component in our brand DNA," said Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of Vera Bradley, in a statement. "We are very fortunate to partner with Blessings in a Backpack to make a positive impact in the lives of so many deserving children and their families."

photo: via Vera Bradley blog