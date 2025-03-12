Vera Bradley to reimagine homeware line with Li & Fung

Fashion and lifestyle brand Vera Bradley has signed a licensing partnership with Hong Kong-headquartered multinational group Li & Fung to update its home offerings.

The deal, which was facilitated by Vera Bradley’s licensing agency, IMG Licensing, will introduce new homeware collections channelling the Vera Bradley DNA “with a fresh twist,” which will be available for wholesale distribution at department stores, off-price retailers, and the clubs' channel, as well as online and in select Vera Bradley stores, for autumn 2025 and early Spring 2026 deliveries.

Jacqueline Ardrey, chief executive of Vera Bradley, Inc., said in a statement: “At Vera Bradley, we’ve always believed in the power of pattern and colour to bring joy to everyday life. Now, we’re thrilled to extend that vision beyond bags and accessories into the heart of the home with our new Vera Bradley Home collection.

“In partnership with Li & Fung, we’re bringing our iconic designs to bedding, bath, and decorative accessories, creating spaces that feel as vibrant, welcoming, and stylish as the people who live in them.”

Working closely with the Vera Bradley team, Li & Fung has refreshed the brand’s home line to offer a new heritage across bedding, bath, beach and tabletop items inspired by beloved Vera Bradley bags and accessories.

Nicole Kretsos, divisional head for home and private label apparel at Li & Fung, added: “We are thrilled to introduce the refreshed Vera Bradley home collection, designed to bring joy, vibrancy, and timeless style to every home.

“In close collaboration with the Vera Bradley team, we have preserved the brand’s iconic DNA while inspiring creativity and warmth. We look forward to sharing this collection with retailers, welcoming both loyal fans and new customers to experience the essence of Vera Bradley within their homes.”

The new Vera Bradley Home line will be available for first viewing from March 17 to 20 at the Home Fashion Products Association (HFPA) Market Week in New York City, at Li & Fung’s Empire State headquarters.