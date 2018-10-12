Vera Wang caters to modern Chinese bride with new jewelry collaboration

New York - Vera Wang is expanding her horizons with a brand new jewelry collection, teaming with Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group to release a line of bridal accessories.

Among the pieces the Hong Kong-based brand and the designer are set to release is 18-karat gold and platinum engagement rings, wedding bands and fine fashion jewelry.

“The sophistication, quality, technical capabilities and vast consumer reach of Chow Tai Fook will enable me to create both wedding and fashion signature pieces at the highest quality from the attainable to the most exclusive,” Wang said in a press release.

The accessories mark an addition to the Simply Vera Vera Wang collection - which offers gowns and homeware.

The new jewelry also serves as a response to the growing number of Chinese brides, who are looking to incorporate diamonds into their wedding look. While traditionally, bridges in the region wear gold and jade.

Chow Tai Fook is one of the world’s largest jewelers and presides over additional brand’s like Chow Tai Fook T Mark, Hearts on Fire, Monologue and SoinLove.

Wang currently has three Chinese boutiques - located in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu.

The items start at 400 dollars and will be unveiled on October 19 in Chow Tai Fook Shanghai stores and eventually to the company’s locations in Beijing, Chengdu and Hong Kong.

Photo courtesy of Vera Wang