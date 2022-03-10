Vera Wang launches affordable bridesmaid collection with Pronovias

Vera Wang Bride, the luxury bridal brand launched by Pronovias Group in September 2021, is adding an affordable bridesmaid collection of dresses and jumpsuits to its offering.

The Vera Wang Bridesmaids collection offers a new direction for bridesmaids with modern, minimalistic styles in a colour palette ranging from soft pales to bright neon and deep gem tones.

The 60-piece collection has been designed to be mixed and matched between groups of bridesmaids to express individual style, while still presenting a “chic and cohesive Wang look within the wedding party,” explains Pronovias.

Image: Pronovias; Vera Wang Bride – Bridesmaids Collection

Silhouettes range from sophisticated sheaths and flirtatious mini, baby doll styles to sleek elongating mermaid looks and jumpsuits in chiffon, satin and crepe.

The styles also highlight Wang's fashion-forward approach to bridal and feature detailing such as high-low hemlines, side splits, geometric necklines and cutaway backs, as well as ruffles and draping.

The collection doesn't just outfit bridesmaids, just also offers wedding guests and partygoers an opportunity to dress in Wang’s signature style at an attainable price point, added Pronovias.

“The highlight of this collection is a deliberate exploration of sensuality, playfulness, and a certain cool sexiness that has a youthful appeal without sacrificing sophisticated design and artistic details,” said Wang in a statement. “These are clothes that can bring a certain energy and charm to any wedding party or special celebration.”

Amadine Ohayon, chief executive of Pronovias Group, added: “It is just the perfect moment for the Vera Wang Bridesmaids collection to launch. As we come out of the pandemic, we have seen a massive jump in demand for evening and bridesmaid's dresses. This collection is such a perfect addition to our existing portfolio of Occasion Wear brand.”

The Vera Wang Bridesmaid collection of dresses will be available in all the Pronovias stores and selected wholesalers around the world, with prices ranging from 315 to 440 pounds. The dresses will also be available in UK sizes 2-30 and US sizes 0-28 in keeping with Pronovias Group’s inclusivity policy.

