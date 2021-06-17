Vera Wang launches Prosecco called Party

Luxury fashion designer Vera Wang has launched prosecco called Party.

This is a step in a different direction for the brand, which is known for its iconic wedding dresses. The premium Italian prosecco is made for celebrating life’s moments and encompasses Vera Wang’s bright, fun, and fashion-forward side.

“First and foremost, I am a designer, but I am also an entrepreneur and brand builder,” said designer Vera Wang in a statement.

She added, “I’ve dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings – from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaus and tablescapes, to how they live at home – and now, what they drink! Party is a natural extension of what I already do.”

The beverage is designed to look chic at any occasion with a sleek matte silver bottle and neon yellow letters. The back of the bottle offers an invitation to party from Vera Wang.

As for the taste, the designer went to the top winemaking region Piemonte and to Araldica - the producer of the best-selling Moscato in America.

Araldica winemaker Claudio Manera explains in a release: “Vera Wang has our same philosophy, making this collaboration organic for us. This wine speaks to her fresh perspective, taste, passion, and dedication to crafting a premium prosecco.”

Party is made with 100 percent glera grapes, offering a soft and fruity finish. Party is now available to purchase for 25 dollars.