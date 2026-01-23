Vera Wang to launch ready-to-wear line for AW26

American fashion designer Vera Wang is expanding beyond bridal with a new modern ready-to-wear line, which will debut in the UK and European markets for autumn/winter 2026.

The collection, which is being introduced through private appointments in Paris this month, alongside Paris Fashion Week, is being developed in partnership with global brand platform Batra Group, and is described as a “new era” for Wang, offering ready-to-wear styles that reflect her design language and own personal style.

Designed to sit within the contemporary luxury space, the debut Vera Wang AW26 ready-to-wear collection has been conceived as a “wardrobe system,” offering consumers a focused edit of pieces “designed to move with the women who wear them, across the different rhythms of life”.

In a statement, Batra explains that the collection targets consumers who are investing with “greater intention,” by buying fewer pieces and selecting pieces “for longevity, quality and quiet design authority rather than trend or occasion”.

“As professional, social and everyday wardrobes continue to converge, demand has shifted toward clothing with clarity of purpose - pieces that hold their own across settings,” added the brand platform.

Batra Group teases Vera Wang’s “new era” with ready-to-wear for AW26

The Vera Wang line for AW26 will offer those consumers a “refined wardrobe,” featuring tailoring, knitwear, jersey, and outerwear, “defined by cut, movement, and restraint”. Prices will range from approximately 270 pounds for entry-level pieces to 1,350 pounds for “hero pieces,” including outerwear.

Vera Wang, chief creative officer, said: “I’m excited to begin this new chapter for the Vera Wang brand with WHP Global and Batra Group, which supports both the legacy I’ve built over the past three decades and the future I continue to imagine.

“Together, we will explore new opportunities across categories and markets, while remaining true to the individuality, creativity, and distinctive sense of style that have always defined the house of Vera Wang.”

Batra Group kickstarts luxury division with Vera Wang

The AW26 collection is expected to launch to market on May 1, with plans already being established to ensure a long-term ready-to-wear presence for the Vera Wang fashion house in Europe, including prioritising a dedicated UK and EU digital platform alongside a curated selection of retail partners.

Rajiv Batra, chairman of Batra Group, added: “This launch represents a new chapter for both Vera Wang and Batra Group: the brand’s first entry into modern ready-to-wear, and the beginning of Batra Group’s luxury division.

“Batra Group’s commitment to the house of Vera Wang is stewardship. This collection is not an expansion of scale, but a refinement of purpose - building a modern, ready-to-wear line that feels true to the brand’s authorship. AW26 sets the foundation for a long-term presence in Europe, grounded in design integrity.”