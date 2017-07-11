Fashionunited
Vero Moda to launch debut sustainable collection: Aware
Vero Moda to launch debut sustainable collection: Aware

Vivian Hendriksz
London - Vero Moda, one of the leading fashion brands from Bestseller, has launched its first collection focusing on sustainability. Named Aware, the standalone collection is said to be Vero Moda's "first step towards bridging" the gap between offering seasonal fashion and more sustainable collections.

The debut collection features a range of everyday, go-to pieces that have been designed to last longer. The pieces have been designed around four eco-friendly materials - tencel, recycled polyester, recycled cotton and organic cotton - which helped reduce the amount of natural resources used during the production of the collection.

In addition, the collection has been designed to compliment Vero Moda's existing collections to ensure consumers are able to easily combine their new items with their current wardrobe. "By shining a light on one of the most important issues facing our world, Aware is an inspiring, easy and attainable way to make a difference." The collection is set to launch in Vero Moda stores and online on August 2 and will be updated four times a year.

Photos: Courtesy of Vero Moda

