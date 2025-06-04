Veronica Beard collaborates with sports brand Head

American ready-to-wear and accessories label Veronica Beard has unveiled a limited-edition capsule tennis collection with sportswear brand Head.

The capsule line has been designed to combine the best of both brands, offering an elevated and versatile range of women’s tennis and activewear for the “modern athlete and fashion enthusiast alike.”

Veronica Beard x Head Sportswear campaign featuring tennis star Ayan Broomfield Credits: Veronica Beard / Head Sportswear

Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, co-founders Veronica Beard, said in a statement: “We are as passionate about sports as we are about fashion. Our collaboration with Head is all about pieces that work and play as hard as the women who wear them. We are so excited to continue to offer our customer solutions for all aspects of her wardrobe.”

The eight-piece collection is crafted in Head’s signature high-performance fabric and includes a zip-front dress, jacket, skort and top set, and bra and legging in limited-edition colourways that complement Veronica Beard’s pre-fall 2025 collection in white, sage, and terracotta.

Jessica Goodman, vice president of sportswear – North America at Head, added: “We’re thrilled to be a part of Veronica Beard’s vision of creating collections for the multitasking woman through this exciting collaboration.

“With our sportswear, we’re empowering the active side of the multifaceted life of the Veronica Beard customer, on & off the court. A stunning collection for truly phenomenal women.”

This is the latest sporting collaboration for Veronica Beard, following the success of its partnership with the NFL on premium dickey jackets for each of the league’s 32 teams.

The Veronica Beard x Head Sportswear capsule is available on veronicabeard.com, headsportswear.com, at Veronica Beard boutiques, and through wholesale distribution at Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop.com, Carbon 38, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and select speciality boutiques.

