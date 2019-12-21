Versace to host co-ed resort show

It's a party in the USA for Donatella Versace. Versace has announced that their 2021 resort show will be taking place in the United States at an undisclosed location.

Versace previously came to the United States for their pre-fall 2019 which took place in New York City. The resort show will include both menswear and womenswear, as Versace has adapted a new co-ed format.

The resort show is scheduled to take place on May 16, just two days before rival Gucci's runway show that will take place in the U.S. at a still undisclosed location. With Versace's acquisition by Capri Holdings (formerly Michael Kors Ltd.), the brand has been giving new focus to the United States. Capri Holdings has committed to Versace's expansion promising to add to the brand's design team, open new stores, and get more celebrity endorsements.

photo: via versace.com