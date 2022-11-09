Versace to show AW23 in Los Angeles

Italian fashion house Versace is heading to Los Angeles to showcase its autumn/winter 2023 collection in March.

In a short statement, Versace said it would present both its women’s and men’s AW23 collection in the City of Angels with a combined show.

“For me Hollywood is both a place and a state of mind,” said Donatella Versace. “It is about storytelling and magic, power and vulnerability, creativity, and emotional expression. It is a perfect location for Versace. I cannot wait to be back.”

The event will be held two days before the Oscars ceremony on March 10.