Very elevates fashion proposition led by “customer data and insights”

Online fashion and homeware retailer Very, part of digital retail operator The Very Group, has launched a new style direction for its fashion proposition, offering consumers a new elevated collection that blends premium design with timeless wardrobe essentials.

The Very Collection is billed as an “evolution of the digital retailer’s own-brand fashion ranges,” offering “trend-led capsule collections focusing on head-to-toe dressing” for women, men and children, with prices ranging from 4 to 250 pounds, to sit alongside its ‘V by Very’ and ‘Everyday’ brands.

The move will see the online retailer increasing its own-brand product range options by 15 percent, supporting its strategy to diversify its fashion range with a collection that showcases a bold, trend-focused aesthetic, featuring wardrobe essentials, seasonal staples and modern accents “to bring individuality to the everyday”.

The Very Collection, autumn/winter 2025 Credits: Very

Sam Wright, chief commercial and strategy officer at The Very Group, said in a statement: “This new launch is the natural next step for our own-brand proposition. It brings together fashion fundamentals and the finishing touches to complete any look. Alongside introducing fresh and exciting ranges, the new collection brings together the much-loved V by Very and Everyday brands under one revitalised offering.

“This means customers can still find their favourite products while discovering something new. Enhancing our own-brand range is a key part of how we help families get more out of life, and we’re excited to continue building on this over the next 12 months as we expand the collection into other categories.”

The Very Collection, autumn/winter 2025 Credits: Very

The Very Collection launch has been “grounded by customer data and insights,” with Vic Nelson, trading director at The Very Group, telling FashionUnited that the online retailer spent months listening to feedback from customers to find out how they could make them “feel their best”. Consumer research from Very added that more than half (51 percent) of women feel more confident when they have a set of versatile, go-to pieces, and almost three quarters (72 percent) agreed that a curated wardrobe of quality staples makes dressing each day simpler and more enjoyable.

Nelson said: “Fashion is a key category for our customers. We know they are looking for aspirational, yet affordable fashion and The Very Collection is the natural next step for elevating our own-brand range.

“The new range is anchored in autumn/winter as we know this is a key fashion moment for families. With the change of seasons, coupled with that big ‘back to work/school’ moment and feeling, this is the time when many people look to refresh their wardrobe.”

The Very Collection, autumn/winter 2025 Credits: Very

The debut The Very Collection introduces an expansive wardrobe “built on contrast,” created to offer “versatility and wearable” pieces with three key defining trend capsules; ‘West Country Craft’ where English heritage meets western with checked outerwear, denim-on-denim looks, argyle knits, barn jackets, and floral prints, statement collars and embroidery; while ‘Future Heirlooms’ reinterprets 70s with a modern twist, from flared jeans and cord suiting to tailored suede and paisley-on-paisley print options; and ‘Elegant Opulence’ is a story of high romance and vintage glamour with velvets, faux furs and lace layered with ruffles, 3D florals and embellishments.

“The Very Collection offers a wider choice of tailoring knitwear and denim, categories which we previously under indexed in, and we wanted to offer customers a more diverse assortment,” added Nelson. “We have not built the range around specific age group, instead we want to offer fabulous product that can appeal to various age groups.”

The Very Collection, autumn/winter 2025 Credits: Very

V by Very clothing line launched in 2016 and is described by Nelson as “the foundation” of Very’s own-brand position, offering customers great basics and trend-led essentials at an affordable price point for all the family. The retailer also has a long-standing collaboration with actress Michelle Keegan, which offers seasonal fashion capsule collections inspired by her personal style.

“Our customers want more than just great basics, they want style and trend-led pieces at affordable prices,” added Nelson. “With The Very Collection, we are offering a range that delivers trend and wardrobe staples, while bringing our much-loved V by Very and Everyday ranges under this one hero brand. Michelle Keegan remains a key part of our fashion range. Michelle’s capsule fashion collections launch twice a season offering the seasons must have items.”

The Very Collection, autumn/winter 2025 Credits: Very

To celebrate the launch, Very has brought the collection to life with a two-day immersive pop-up in London called ‘The Very Big Wardrobe,’ inviting customers to explore the autumn/winter fashion collection.

Billed as a celebration of “style, self-expression, and fashion-fuelled confidence,” the ticketed event on New Bond Street, from September 5 to 6, will allow customers to benefit from one-to-one personal styling sessions with expert stylists to find pieces in the collection that reflect their style. Other key features of the town-house set-up include a 360-degree mirrored room designed for capturing content, ‘glam stations’ offering complimentary beauty treatments, and fashion showcases of the collection.

“It invites consumers to explore their fashion formula and discover pieces that reflect their unique style,” added Nelson. “It is the perfect opportunity for customers to interact with our brand in person.”