Vestiaire Collective: Men driving growth in the luxury secondhand market

70 percent of men now state they buy their clothes with resale in mind. This figure, from a report published by the second-hand platform Vestiaire Collective, reflects a market whose growth appears unstoppable. Having become a common practice for many women, purchasing second-hand clothing is now also appealing to men.

Although the Vestiaire Collective platform already offered pre-loved menswear, it has now announced it is strengthening its offering with a dedicated men's fashion category. This includes visuals designed for men, tailored recommendations and a bespoke experience.

“Menswear is now establishing itself as one of our most dynamic segments,” stated Maximilian Bittner, the company's chief executive officer, in a press release. “Men are fully participating in the luxury second-hand market; they are seeking exclusivity, access to luxury at fairer prices and resale potential. This launch consolidates our multi-category strategy and allows us to capture a major market opportunity.”

On its site, Vestiaire Collective has observed that one in five purchases are now made by men. The offering has consequently grown by 88 percent in three years. Similar to women, men recognise the value for money and the pleasure of finding unique pieces in second-hand fashion.

Who is the male second-hand buyer and what does he purchase?

The typical male Vestiaire Collective customer is generally younger than the female clientele, with 59 percent belonging to the Millennial or Gen Z generations. He primarily purchases clothing and very few accessories. The 'Sneakers' category accounts for only 10 percent of listings for men.

For men, purchases are therefore focused on ready-to-wear, but trainers and watches also capture significant attention. Louis Vuitton bags and trainers, as well as Rolex watches, are the most viewed items on the platform, just ahead of Moncler jackets, Nike trainers and Gucci bags.

Furthermore, a difference in nationality is observed between the men who buy and those who sell. While sellers are often Italian (31 percent), French (19 percent), or British (9 percent), buyers on Vestiaire Collective, besides the French, are predominantly from the US or Germany.

Besides Prada, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, the potential Vestiaire Collective buyer also keeps an eye on more niche brands and specialised collaborations. These include the Adidas x Wales Bonner and Moncler x Palm Angels collaborations, as well as brands such as Tudor, Baldinini, Chrome Hearts, Denim Tears, On Running and The Row.